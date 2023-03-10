A new senior nutrition congregate dining site is set to open Monday at the Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 Sixth St. S. in La Crosse.

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County will open the doors for congregate dining at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, with lunch provided Monday through Friday. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance. To make a reservation, call the dining site at 608-792-6966.

“We are excited to be opening this new dining site on the South Side of La Crosse where older adults can gather and build community,” said Aging & Disability Resource Center manager Carissa Pagel-Smith.

The La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Program is available to seniors 60 years of age or older and their spouses, regardless of age.

Its purpose is to reduce hunger and food insecurity, and promote socialization, health and well-being among older adults. Congregate dining provides nutritious meals in a group setting, allowing for opportunities to socialize with others.

Last year, the county served 85,413 meals to 95 individuals across the county, which also included delivery of meals to older adults who cannot leave their homes.

The new dining site will add to the sites already in Holmen, Onalaska and the Community Connections Center on the North Side.

Participant voluntary contributions are requested; however, no one is ever denied because of the inability to donate. The suggested donation is $4 per meal. Funding for this program is provided by Title III of the Older Americans Act, state and county funds and participant donations.