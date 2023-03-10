A new senior nutrition congregate dining site is set to open Monday at the Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 Sixth St. S. in La Crosse.
The Aging & Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County will open the doors for congregate dining at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, with lunch provided Monday through Friday. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance. To make a reservation, call the dining site at 608-792-6966.
“We are excited to be opening this new dining site on the South Side of La Crosse where older adults can gather and build community,” said Aging & Disability Resource Center manager Carissa Pagel-Smith.
The La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Program is available to seniors 60 years of age or older and their spouses, regardless of age.
Its purpose is to reduce hunger and food insecurity, and promote socialization, health and well-being among older adults. Congregate dining provides nutritious meals in a group setting, allowing for opportunities to socialize with others.
Last year, the county served 85,413 meals to 95 individuals across the county, which also included delivery of meals to older adults who cannot leave their homes.
The new dining site will add to the sites already in Holmen, Onalaska and the Community Connections Center on the North Side.
Participant voluntary contributions are requested; however, no one is ever denied because of the inability to donate. The suggested donation is $4 per meal. Funding for this program is provided by Title III of the Older Americans Act, state and county funds and participant donations.
COLLECTION: Seniors have been sounding off over future of Harry J Olson Center
As City Council prepares to consider a resolution to sell the Harry J Olson Senior Center to the group using it for $1, here's a collection of seniors sounding off concerned over the center's future.
I am shocked and dismayed by the mayor’s attitude that the city can ignore its legal and moral obligation to transfer the Harry J Olson Center…
I have been reading the crap the city board has been handing out to the Harry J Olson center and I think it is a lot of bull. The seniors have…
Has the mayor and city council forgotten the senior citizens? Before most of those running the city were even born, our seniors were paying pr…
The mayor of La Crosse wants to close the Harry J Olson Senior Center. Why? Their story keeps changing. Mayor Reynolds in this paper, "This is…
I am writing to voice my outrage and disgust about the way the city of La Crosse is treating the Harry J Olson Senior Center. I have heard tha…
I am scratching my head. What can the mayor of La Crosse be thinking? Taking the Harry J Olson Senior Center away from the seniors and making …
What is happening to La Crosse? When did it become OK to treat our seniors like a disposable resource?
I have been trying to understand the impasse between the City of La Crosse and the Harry J Olson Senior Group over the transfer of the propert…
For a long time there were two senior centers in La Crosse occupied by two different groups: The Southside Senior Center on Denton Street and …
I want to make it known how important the Harry J. Olson Senior Center is to La Crosse, and the surrounding communities. The Center provides a…
My husband and I joined the senior citizen group at Harry J. Olson Center about a year ago. It was one of the best decisions we have made. The…
I am a member of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center.
It seems there is a misunderstanding about the status of the Harry J. Olson Center in La Crosse. It is NOT – repeat, NOT closed! There are neg…
Battle over ownership: Harry J. Olson Senior Center facing possible eviction for possible city homeless shelter
In a news release last week, Mayor Mitch Reynolds named the Harry J. Olson Senior Center as a building that could be used for emergency winter…
Has the mayor and city council forgotten the senior citizens? Before most of those running the city were even born, our seniors were paying pr…
Concerning an option for people at Houska Park:
Congratulations, Mayor Reynolds. You have succeeded in making a bad situation worse.
Since we now know that our mayor cares so little for the seniors of La Crosse, we must remember this in our next election cycle.
I would like to offer this letter as a rebuttal to the mayor's statements on the Harry J Olson Senior Center made in Sunday's La Crosse Tribun…
It looks like the mayor of La Crosse will determine that our homeless problem (that he caused) is now an emergency so he can use taxpayer mone…
What in the world could the mayor or Common Council be thinking when it comes to the Harry J Olson Senior Center as a homeless shelter? It was…
In a recent Tribune column, Mayor Mitch Reynolds gives a totally inaccurate and misleading description of the events that led to the impasse t…
We seniors at the Harry J Olson Center have lived in La Crosse and paid taxes for years. The city does not own a thing in that building, not e…
Mayor Reynolds has two basic complaints regarding the Harry J Olson Center, cost and non-residents. For the taxpayers of La Crosse, it may hel…
The Harry J. Olson Senior Center has been an important part of La Crosse's North Side for over 40 years.
On Sunday, Nov. 28, Mayor Mitch Reynolds wrote a column in the Tribune that stated that La Crosse is a “trailblazer in delivery of senior serv…
According to the U.S. Census, it's estimated that there are 56 million Americans are aged 65 or older. This number is expected to rise to 73 m…
Disappointment. Frustration. That's how I feel after reading Mayor Mitch Reynolds' article in the Sunday Tribune.