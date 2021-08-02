La Crosse County, town of Shelby team up for National Night Out

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and town of Shelby are teaming for National Night Out.

The annual event will be held Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. in Mormon Coulee Park located at N1171 Park Dr. West.

Those who attend are invited to interact with local emergency responder groups and businesses. La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said all La Crosse County residents are invited to participate. He said the event is an opportunity to meet with friends and neighbors and build a stronger community.

Personnel from the sheriff's office, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, La Crosse County Health Department, town of Shelby, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Humane Society will have displays. They include squad cars, patrol boat, K9 unit, distracted driving simulator, dive team, child IDs, information on pet adoption and first aid demonstrations.

Visitors will be served a meal of a hot dog and chips at no cost, and participants will have an opportunity to win a free raffle prize drawing.

