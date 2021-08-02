 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County, town of Shelby team up for National Night Out
0 Comments
top story

La Crosse County, town of Shelby team up for National Night Out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and town of Shelby are teaming for National Night Out.

The annual event will be held Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. in Mormon Coulee Park located at N1171 Park Dr. West.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those who attend are invited to interact with local emergency responder groups and businesses. La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said all La Crosse County residents are invited to participate. He said the event is an opportunity to meet with friends and neighbors and build a stronger community.

Personnel from the sheriff's office, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, La Crosse County Health Department, town of Shelby, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Humane Society will have displays. They include squad cars, patrol boat, K9 unit, distracted driving simulator, dive team, child IDs, information on pet adoption and first aid demonstrations.

Visitors will be served a meal of a hot dog and chips at no cost, and participants will have an opportunity to win a free raffle prize drawing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC surpasses 10 million vaccinations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News