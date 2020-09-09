La Crosse County up 176 COVID-19 cases in week ending Sept. 8, Aquinas middle schooler tests positive

La Crosse County coronavirus cases rose by 176 from the week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 8, according to the Wednesday update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, and an Aquinas Middle School student was confirmed to be positive for the virus.
Aquinas Catholic Schools alerted parents Tuesday evening that an eighth grade student tested positive for COVID-19, with symptoms developing on Labor Day.
The student is at home and will quarantine for 14 days. The school's administration is working with the county's Health Department on contact tracing starting 48 hours before the patient's symptom onset.
In total as of Tuesday, 1,381 La Crosse County residents have tested positive for the virus, including 41 on Sept. 8 alone.
Preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services puts the Wednesday case count at 19, which would bring the running total as of Sept. 9 to 1,400.
The county has reported double-digit cases in 14 of the past 16 days and has averaged 23.14 new cases per day during the past seven days, a figure that was 18.71 new cases per day a week ago.
The percent positive for all cases between Sept. 2 through Sept. 8 is 18.2%, and an additional 792 people tested negative during this time. Of all the La Crosse County coronavirus cases, 1,041 are considered recovered and 340 active. Four individuals are currently being hospitalized, with 57 ever hospitalized for the coronavirus. There have been two total local deaths due to COVID-19.
Nearly half of the cases from the most recent seven-day period are attributed to individuals in their 20s, at 46.82%. Those 15 to 19 accounted for 23.12% of cases, followed by 5.78% for those in their 60s. Individuals in the 50s age bracket made up 4.62% of cases, and those in their 70s 2.89%. Less than 2% of all the cases were in patients 14 and younger.
For the week ending Sept. 8, 52% of the patients were female. Close contact was the cause of 60.9% of all cases, with 37.3% due to community spread and 1.8% attributed to travel. Mild symptoms were reported by 65.5% of cases, with 20.9% experiencing moderate symptoms and 2.7% severe. Nearly 11% of patients were asymptomatic.
According to the metrics of the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, the newest data puts the seven-day rolling average new case rate at 21.3 per 100,000 individuals. This falls under the orange category of 10 to 25 cases per 100,000. The new hospitalization rate is green at 2.75 per 100,000, and care capacity is also green with all patients able to be quickly tested and cared for.
Of the six community indicator metrics, two were unmet and in the red category. The daily testing goal of 75% was missed, registering at only 53.7%. The positive test ratio was also unsatisfactory, at 18.2% versus the under 10% goal.
Cases interviewed were above satisfactory, at 93.6% of the 85% within two-day goal, though identified contacts traced entered the yellow cautionary zone at 82.9% of the 90% goal.
The metric for contacts reached within two days was at 80.9%, above the 75% goal, and testing turnaround time also exceeded the goal, more than four percent above the 85% goal at 89.2%.
At the state level, coronavirus cases increased by 857 for a running total of 83,334. Negative tests are at 1,238,173, up by 8,014 from Tuesday. An additional 55 patients were hospitalized, with 6,173 ever hospitalized, and 15 more Wisconsinites have died due to COVID-19, bringing fatalities to 1,183.
Based on the current status of the metrics, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative issued the following recommendations:
- If you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, stay home and reach out to get tested.
- Wear a mask when in public and with those outside your household.
- Keep a six-foot distance from others outside your household.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Avoid unnecessary travel to places with higher case rates than La Crosse County. This is especially important for families with school-aged children at this time.
- Limit personal social gatherings to 50 or fewer people indoors or 100 people or fewer outdoors, with all people wearing masks and physical distancing.
- Minimize mass gatherings in businesses, public buildings and spaces to 50% or less than capacity, with all persons wearing masks and physical distancing.
A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Health and Human Services building parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.
Those age 5 or older experiencing any of the following symptoms are eligible for testing: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills or repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
Advance registration for testing is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
