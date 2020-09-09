La Crosse County up 176 COVID-19 cases in week ending Sept. 8, Aquinas middle schooler tests positive

Nearly half of the cases from the most recent seven-day period are attributed to individuals in their 20s, at 46.82%. Those 15 to 19 accounted for 23.12% of cases, followed by 5.78% for those in their 60s. Individuals in the 50s age bracket made up 4.62% of cases, and those in their 70s 2.89%. Less than 2% of all the cases were in patients 14 and younger.

For the week ending Sept. 8, 52% of the patients were female. Close contact was the cause of 60.9% of all cases, with 37.3% due to community spread and 1.8% attributed to travel. Mild symptoms were reported by 65.5% of cases, with 20.9% experiencing moderate symptoms and 2.7% severe. Nearly 11% of patients were asymptomatic.

According to the metrics of the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, the newest data puts the seven-day rolling average new case rate at 21.3 per 100,000 individuals. This falls under the orange category of 10 to 25 cases per 100,000. The new hospitalization rate is green at 2.75 per 100,000, and care capacity is also green with all patients able to be quickly tested and cared for.

Of the six community indicator metrics, two were unmet and in the red category. The daily testing goal of 75% was missed, registering at only 53.7%. The positive test ratio was also unsatisfactory, at 18.2% versus the under 10% goal.