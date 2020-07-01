La Crosse County up by 21 COVID-19 cases, no plans to prohibit indoor service at bars

La Crosse County COVID-19 case numbers continued to climb Wednesday, with 21 new positive tests reported.
The new cases are attributed to one youth age 10 to 14, four teens age 15 to 19, nine individuals in their 20s, and one person each in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. The ages of the remaining two patients are not yet confirmed.
The local total for lab-confirmed cases of the virus is now 465, with 232 considered recovered and two currently hospitalized. There have been no related deaths, and a total of 12,285 tests have come back negative. Case numbers do not include antibody tests.
In Wisconsin, the running total for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 29,199, with 3,482 hospitalizations and 786 deaths. There have been 551,607 negative test results.
As of Wednesday, La Crosse County remains under severe risk status per the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, which takes into account health care, epidemiology and public health statuses.
Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, during a press conference discussed the risks involved with upcoming events, including the Fourth of July holiday and the opening of the La Crosse Loggers season.
"I am concerned about it. I'm concerned about (La Crosse) Speedway," Rombalski said of the latter. "Those are not in alignment with our current recommendations."
The Health Department has spoken with Loggers officials, Rombalski says, and "they took some but not all of our recommendations. I think there still is risk there."
For the Fourth of July weekend, Rombalski urges against gatherings but acknowledged some will do so regardless. Those who choose to congregate are urged to practice physical distancing, wear a face covering and remain in an outdoor setting.
Addressing the Wednesday issuance of an order in Dane County prohibiting bars from offering indoor dining and service, Rombalski said there are no local plans to take similar action. Rombalski stated she does not believe the La Crosse County Health Department has the power to enact such a ruling.
"This does come back to the level of authority that health officers have in the state of Wisconsin. We're seeing some discrepancy in the level of authority and the understanding of what that is," Rombalski said. "... It is not my understanding that the health officer authority is clear around writing broad orders across sectors of the community."
The La Crosse County Health Department can, Rombalski said, write an order pertaining to a specific business if it fails to heed necessary guidelines to ensure the safety of the public. In terms of enforcing the wearing of masks in public buildings or businesses, Rombalski says "A countywide mask requirement just isn't possible."
Rombalski asks the community to continue wearing a face covering in public, remain six feet away from nonhousehold members, avoid unnecessary excursions and stay home if experiencing any possible COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
