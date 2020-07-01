La Crosse County up by 21 COVID-19 cases, no plans to prohibit indoor service at bars

The Health Department has spoken with Loggers officials, Rombalski says, and "they took some but not all of our recommendations. I think there still is risk there."

For the Fourth of July weekend, Rombalski urges against gatherings but acknowledged some will do so regardless. Those who choose to congregate are urged to practice physical distancing, wear a face covering and remain in an outdoor setting.

Addressing the Wednesday issuance of an order in Dane County prohibiting bars from offering indoor dining and service, Rombalski said there are no local plans to take similar action. Rombalski stated she does not believe the La Crosse County Health Department has the power to enact such a ruling.

"This does come back to the level of authority that health officers have in the state of Wisconsin. We're seeing some discrepancy in the level of authority and the understanding of what that is," Rombalski said. "... It is not my understanding that the health officer authority is clear around writing broad orders across sectors of the community."