La Crosse County up to 13 total COVID-19 deaths

La Crosse County reported three deaths because of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing total deaths from the virus in the county to 13, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county has reported nine deaths in the past two weeks.

The county also recorded 31 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 56.36% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 32.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 33.71 on Sunday and 40.14 a week ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,566, which grows to 3,711 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, 10 were people ages 10-19 and six were people in their 30s. There were two new cases of people in their 20s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.

Despite Monday's high positivity rate, the seven-day positivity rate dropped to 10.15%, down from 10.42% on Sunday and 17.42% a week ago.

The 14-day rate, though, increased to 13.17%. That's up from 12.01% on Sunday but down from 20.20% a week ago.

Total positivity rose to 11.05%.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Olivia Herken Reporter Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8217. Follow Olivia Herken Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today