 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County up to 19 total COVID-19 deaths
0 comments
alert featured
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County up to 19 total COVID-19 deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 19th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Sunday afternoon.

The county's death total has more than tripled in the past two weeks as the state of Wisconsin has been hit hard by the virus.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative page, which shows previous day totals, lists 706 active cases of coronavirus in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which usually reports data on the virus daily, is not updating its database this weekend through Monday as it updates its system.

Positive and negative test results across the state are expected to be updated by Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on New Federal COVID Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News