La Crosse County up to 19 total COVID-19 deaths

A 19th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Sunday afternoon.

The county's death total has more than tripled in the past two weeks as the state of Wisconsin has been hit hard by the virus.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative page, which shows previous day totals, lists 706 active cases of coronavirus in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which usually reports data on the virus daily, is not updating its database this weekend through Monday as it updates its system.

Positive and negative test results across the state are expected to be updated by Tuesday.