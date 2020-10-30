 Skip to main content
La Crosse County up to 22 total deaths from COVID-19
3 comments
COVID-19 in La Crosse County

La Crosse County up to 22 total deaths from COVID-19

A 22nd resident of La Crosse County has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now reported 17 deaths from the virus in October.

Prior to today's death, 80.95% were older than 80, 9.52% were 70-79 and 9.52% were 60-69, according to the county health department's website. The age of most recent person to have died has not been disclosed yet.

The county also added 107 new cases of the virus with a 29.56% positivity rate Friday, according to DHS.

With Friday's total, the county has recorded at least 100 new cases on back-to-back days for the first time since Sept. 18-19.

The county has also now had 12 straight days with a daily posi. tivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on five of the past six days.

The county has averaged 69.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 57.86 on Thursday and 38 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,473, which grows to 4,637 when including probable cases.

Of Friday's cases, 27 were people in their 20s and 23 were in their 40s. There were five new cases of people ages 10-19, 12 in their 30s, 17 in their 50s, 14 in their 60s, seven in their 70s and two in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates also continue to rise. The seven-day rate is at 27.72%, up from 25.12% on Thursday and more than double what it was a week ago (10%). The 14-day rate is at 17.07%, up from 16.81% on Thursday and 15.08% a week ago.

Total positivity eclipsed 12% for the first time and is at 12.01%.

3 comments

