La Crosse County up to 22 total deaths from COVID-19

A 22nd resident of La Crosse County has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now reported 17 deaths from the virus in October.

Prior to today's death, 80.95% were older than 80, 9.52% were 70-79 and 9.52% were 60-69, according to the county health department's website. The age of most recent person to have died has not been disclosed yet.

The county also added 107 new cases of the virus with a 29.56% positivity rate Friday, according to DHS.

With Friday's total, the county has recorded at least 100 new cases on back-to-back days for the first time since Sept. 18-19.

The county has also now had 12 straight days with a daily posi. tivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on five of the past six days.

The county has averaged 69.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 57.86 on Thursday and 38 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,473, which grows to 4,637 when including probable cases.