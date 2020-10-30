La Crosse County up to 22 total deaths from COVID-19

A 22nd resident of La Crosse County has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has now reported 17 deaths from the virus in October.
Prior to today's death, 80.95% were older than 80, 9.52% were 70-79 and 9.52% were 60-69, according to the county health department's website. The age of most recent person to have died has not been disclosed yet.
The county also added 107 new cases of the virus with a 29.56% positivity rate Friday, according to DHS.
With Friday's total, the county has recorded at least 100 new cases on back-to-back days for the first time since Sept. 18-19.
Support Local Journalism
The county has also now had 12 straight days with a daily posi. tivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on five of the past six days.
The county has averaged 69.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 57.86 on Thursday and 38 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 4,473, which grows to 4,637 when including probable cases.
Of Friday's cases, 27 were people in their 20s and 23 were in their 40s. There were five new cases of people ages 10-19, 12 in their 30s, 17 in their 50s, 14 in their 60s, seven in their 70s and two in their 80s.
The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates also continue to rise. The seven-day rate is at 27.72%, up from 25.12% on Thursday and more than double what it was a week ago (10%). The 14-day rate is at 17.07%, up from 16.81% on Thursday and 15.08% a week ago.
Total positivity eclipsed 12% for the first time and is at 12.01%.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.