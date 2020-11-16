La Crosse County up to 32 total COVID-19 deaths

La Crosse County is up to 32 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Monday afternoon, an increase of two from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' update on Sunday.
The county has reported nine deaths in November.
The county also recorded 164 new cases of the virus with a 45.81% positivity rate Monday, according to DHS.
After drops in the county's weekly new case trend the past two days, the figure increased Monday to 130.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 116.57 on Sunday and 128.57 a week ago.
Monday also marked the 29th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 6,449, which grows to 6,669 when including probable cases.
Of Monday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, 17 were people ages 10-19, 31 were in their 20s, 33 were in their 30s, 22 were in their 40s, 26 were in their 50s, 25 were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was of a person at least 90 years old.
The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Monday after two straight days of drops. The seven-day rate is at 28.98%, up from 27.29% on Sunday but down from 31.45% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.15%, up from 29.02% on Sunday but down from 30.20% a week ago.
Total positivity rose to 14.70%, up from 13.59% a week ago.
