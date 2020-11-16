 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County up to 32 total COVID-19 deaths
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County up to 32 total COVID-19 deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County is up to 32 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Monday afternoon, an increase of two from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' update on Sunday.

The county has reported nine deaths in November.

The county also recorded 164 new cases of the virus with a 45.81% positivity rate Monday, according to DHS.

After drops in the county's weekly new case trend the past two days, the figure increased Monday to 130.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 116.57 on Sunday and 128.57 a week ago.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday also marked the 29th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 6,449, which grows to 6,669 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, 17 were people ages 10-19, 31 were in their 20s, 33 were in their 30s, 22 were in their 40s, 26 were in their 50s, 25 were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was of a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Monday after two straight days of drops. The seven-day rate is at 28.98%, up from 27.29% on Sunday but down from 31.45% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.15%, up from 29.02% on Sunday but down from 30.20% a week ago.

Total positivity rose to 14.70%, up from 13.59% a week ago.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Trump Backers Sue to Block Milwaukee & Dane County Votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News