La Crosse County up to 33 COVID-19 deaths

A 33rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Monday afternoon.

The county has reported 13 deaths in the past month, including 10 in November.

The county also recorded 61 new cases of the virus with a 28.77% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 136 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 150.71 on Sunday but up from 130.57 a week ago.

Monday also marked the 36th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on seven of the past eight days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,401, which grows to 7,661 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, four were people ages 10-19, 17 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 12 were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and two were people at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates fell Monday, though both remain well above 10%.