La Crosse County up to 33 COVID-19 deaths

A 33rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Monday afternoon.
The county has reported 13 deaths in the past month, including 10 in November.
The county also recorded 61 new cases of the virus with a 28.77% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has now averaged 136 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 150.71 on Sunday but up from 130.57 a week ago.
Monday also marked the 36th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on seven of the past eight days.
Support Local Journalism
Total confirmed cases are up to 7,401, which grows to 7,661 when including probable cases.
Of Monday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, four were people ages 10-19, 17 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 12 were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and two were people at least 90 years old.
The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates fell Monday, though both remain well above 10%.
The seven-day rate is at 32.25%, down from 34.05% on Sunday but up from 28.98% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.56%, down from 30.73% on Sunday but up from 30.15% a week ago.
Total positivity continues to climb and is at 15.80%, up from 14.70% a week ago.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.