 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County up to 33 COVID-19 deaths
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County up to 33 COVID-19 deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

A 33rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Monday afternoon.

The county has reported 13 deaths in the past month, including 10 in November.

The county also recorded 61 new cases of the virus with a 28.77% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has now averaged 136 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 150.71 on Sunday but up from 130.57 a week ago.

Monday also marked the 36th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on seven of the past eight days.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,401, which grows to 7,661 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, four were people ages 10-19, 17 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, 12 were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and two were people at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates fell Monday, though both remain well above 10%.

The seven-day rate is at 32.25%, down from 34.05% on Sunday but up from 28.98% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.56%, down from 30.73% on Sunday but up from 30.15% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to climb and is at 15.80%, up from 14.70% a week ago.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WI Supreme Court Agrees to Rule on New Mask Order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News