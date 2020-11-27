La Crosse County up to 35 total deaths from COVID-19

A 35th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage and data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported 14 deaths over the past month, including 12 in November.
The county also recorded 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 21.94% positivity rate Friday, according to DHS.
The county has averaged 104.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 120.29 on Thursday and 128.14 a week ago.
Friday also marked the 40th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 11 of the past 12 days.
Total confirmed cases are up to 7,813, which grows to 8,079 when including probable cases.
Of Friday's cases, two were people ages 0-9, five were people ages 10-19, 11 were people in their 20s, eight were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, eight were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.
The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Friday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 33.97%, down from 35.85% on Thursday but up from 28.40% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.65%, down from 31.73% on Thursday and 31.46% a week ago.
Total positivity continues to rise and is at 16.24%, up from 15.41% a week ago.
