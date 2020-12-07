La Crosse County up to 42 COVID-19 deaths, adds 29 new cases Monday

La Crosse County has had its 42nd death from COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county has reported 15 deaths over the past month, including five so far in December.

The county also recorded 29 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 26.13% positivity rate Monday, according data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 88.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 95.14 on Sunday and 98 a week ago. Meanwhile, Monday marked the 50th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,706, which grows to 9,048 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, one was a person age 0-9, five were people ages 10-19, seven were people in their 20s, two were in their 30s, three were in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and two were people at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed little Monday, and both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 33.66%, down from 34.63% on Sunday and 35.64% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 34.67%, up from 34.59% on Sunday and 33.59% a week ago.