La Crosse County up to 45 total COVID-19 deaths

A 45th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county has reported 15 deaths in the past month, including eight in December.

The county also added 30 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 25.86% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 62.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 62.71 on Sunday but down from 88.43 a week ago. Meanwhile, Monday marked the 57th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,146, which grows to 9,519 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, five were people ages 10-19, nine were people in their 20s, two were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, four were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Monday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 26.89%, down from 26.92% on Sunday and 33.66% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.47%, down from 31.09% on Sunday and 34.67% a week ago. Total positivity climbed to 17.51%, up from 17.21% a week ago.