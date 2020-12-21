La Crosse County up to 53 COVID-19 deaths

La Crosse County is up to 53 deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county has reported 21 deaths in the past month, including 16 in December.

The county also added 36 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 25% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 61.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 60.57 on Sunday but down from 62.86 a week ago. Meanwhile, Monday marked the 64th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

DHS says that the number of negative tests reported is underestimated because it only reports one negative test per person regardless of how many times that person is tested and it doesn’t include antigen results.

This could inflate positivity rates, but the county health department did not meet its daily testing goal last week, which suggests the county’s high positivity rates cannot be solely attributed to an underestimated total of negative tests.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,576, which grows to 10,009 when including probable cases.