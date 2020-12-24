La Crosse County up to 54 total COVID-19 deaths

La Crosse County reported one new death from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, bringing total deaths in the county to 54.

The county has now reported 17 deaths in December.

The county also added 52 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 30.41% positivity rate Thursday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 50.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 55.14 on Wednesday and 62.29 a week ago. Meanwhile, Thursday marked the 67th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,735, which grows to 10,220 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, nine were people ages 10-19, 10 were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, six were in their 50s, seven were in their 60s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven-day positivity rate is at 25.73%, down from 27.45% on Wednesday and 31.25% a week ago. The 14-day positivity rate is at 28.52%, up from 27.39% on Wednesday but down from 29.44% a week ago.

Total positivity is at 17.94%, up from 17.73% a week ago.