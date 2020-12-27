La Crosse County up to 55 total COVID-19 deaths

La Crosse County is up to 55 total deaths from COVID-19 with one new death reported Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 20 deaths in the past month, including 18 in December.

The county also added 56 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 43.41% positivity rate Sunday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 41.57 new cases per day over the past seven days, up slightly from 40.14 on Saturday but down from 60.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 9,831, which grows to 10,314 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, one was a person age 0-9, five were people were ages 10-19, 16 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 24.31%, up from 24.16% on Saturday but down from 31.69% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 28.21%, up from 27.52% on Saturday but down from 29.07% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 17.99%, up from 17.85% a week ago.