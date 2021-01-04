La Crosse County up to 59 total deaths from COVID-19

La Crosse County is up to 59 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Monday afternoon.

The last update from the county, issued Dec. 30, listed the death toll as 57. The county has reported 18 deaths in the past month.

The county also added 78 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 48.75% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 62.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that has been rising after being in the low 40s just a week ago. That number was 56.86 on Sunday and 41.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,307, which grows to 10,804 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, seven were people ages 0-9, eight were people ages 10-19, 14 were people in their 20s, 10 were in their 30s, 17 were in their 40s, nine were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was a person at least 90 years old.