La Crosse County up to 64 total COVID-19 deaths

A 64th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department's Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

The county has reported 20 deaths in the past month, including seven in January.

The county also added 58 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 39.73% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 66.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 69.71 on Sunday but up from 62.86 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 10,775, which grows to 11,291 when including probable cases.

Of Monday's cases, one was a person age 10-19, 16 were people in their 20s, 13 were in their 30s, 13 were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s and eight were in their 60s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Monday, though both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 34.82%, down from 35.94% on Sunday but up from 34.62% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 34.72%, down from 34.79% on Sunday but up from 30.43% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 18.79%, up from 18.41% a week ago.