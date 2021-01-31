La Crosse County up to 73 COVID-19 deaths

A 73rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county also added 41 new confirmed cases of the virus Sunday, according to DHS. DHS reported 80 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 33.88%.
The county has averaged 61.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 58.29 on Saturday and 39.14 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 11,728, which grows to 12,343 when including probable cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, three were people ages 0-9, four were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, five were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, five were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 30.04%, up from 29.16% on Saturday and 25.11% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.91%, up from 27.26% on Saturday and 25.86% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 19.27%, up from 19.01% a week ago.
Statewide, DHS reported 1,007 new cases of the disease Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 1,349 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 1,596 daily cases.
There were three new deaths from COVID-19 reported Sunday. On Sunday, 4,213 tested negative.
Of the people tested for COVID-19 over the past week, 19.6% were positive for the disease, according to DHS. That rate has been rising slightly the past few days.
DHS also tracks the percentage of tests that are positive, instead of the percentage of people who get a positive result. The metric takes into account people who have been tested multiple times. The seven-day average for that number is 5.2%.
According to DHS, 846,300 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been allocated across Wisconsin as of Tuesday, an increase of 66,500 from a week ago. Currently, 544,234 doses of the vaccines have been administered, and 101,219 people have received both shots, completing the vaccination series.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there were 657 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday. A total of 24,298 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, or 4.5% of all positive cases.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 542,415, according to DHS. A total of 5,896 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.