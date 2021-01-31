La Crosse County up to 73 COVID-19 deaths

A 73rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county also added 41 new confirmed cases of the virus Sunday, according to DHS. DHS reported 80 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 33.88%.

The county has averaged 61.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 58.29 on Saturday and 39.14 a week ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Total confirmed cases are up to 11,728, which grows to 12,343 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, three were people ages 0-9, four were people ages 10-19, five were people in their 20s, five were in their 30s, six were in their 40s, five were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, five were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Sunday. The seven-day rate is at 30.04%, up from 29.16% on Saturday and 25.11% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.91%, up from 27.26% on Saturday and 25.86% a week ago.

Total positivity climbed to 19.27%, up from 19.01% a week ago.