 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse County up to high COVID level

  • 0

La Crosse County is back up to high COVID level, with masking advised for all individuals.

In spring, COVID rates dropped to low for a period and last week measured medium. The CDC ratings factor in hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area. 

Currently, 11 counties are in the high category, with a statewide seven day average of 1,775 as of June 9. La Crosse County's seven day average was 38.7 as of June 10, with a total of 37,218 confirmed cases and 188 deaths. 

For individuals in high level counties, the CDC recommends masking in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status; getting tested if symptomatic; and receiving the COVID 19 vaccine and boosters as eligible.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Small businesses are facing ‘summer of uncertainty’

Small businesses are facing ‘summer of uncertainty’

Small businesses that depend on outdoor crowds and free-spending tourists aren’t sure what to expect this summer. Consumers likely have a lot of pent-up demand after more than two years of the pandemic. The U.S. Travel Association predicts travel spending will be slightly above pre-pandemic levels. But consumers are also facing some significant financial headwinds. Inflation is making day-to-day living more expensive, which could leave less money for discretionary spending. Gas prices are up more than 60% from a year ago and hotel rooms and airfare are pricier as well, putting pressure on travel budgets. And COVID-19 remains a looming presence.

WHO: COVID origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study

WHO: COVID origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study

The World Health Organization is recommending in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is required into whether a lab accident may be to blame for the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks a sharp reversal of the U.N. health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. It also comes more than two years after coronavirus emerged in China and after at least 6.3 million deaths have been counted from the pandemic worldwide. The WHO concluded last year that it was “extremely unlikely” COVID-19 might have spilled into humans from a lab. But in a report released Thursday, WHO’s expert group says “key pieces of data” to help scientists understand how the pandemic began are still missing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cheese-rolling race returns to U.K. after pandemic hiatus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News