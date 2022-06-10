La Crosse County up to high COVID level

La Crosse County is back up to high COVID level, with masking advised for all individuals.
In spring, COVID rates dropped to low for a period and last week measured medium. The CDC ratings factor in hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area.
Currently, 11 counties are in the high category, with a statewide seven day average of 1,775 as of June 9. La Crosse County's seven day average was 38.7 as of June 10, with a total of 37,218 confirmed cases and 188 deaths.
For individuals in high level counties, the CDC recommends masking in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status; getting tested if symptomatic; and receiving the COVID 19 vaccine and boosters as eligible.