La Crosse County updates camping guidelines as confirmed COVID-19 cases hold at 26

The La Crosse County Health Department had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and all 26 patients are considered recovered.
April 23 marked day 13 of no new lab-confirmed cases of the virus. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 1,698 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, including 51 since Wednesday.
The long stretch of unreported cases does not mean there are no infected people, La Crosse County Health Department officials warn, as not everyone is eligible for testing, and others may have the virus but remain asymptomatic.
Hand washing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings is still necessary.
The health department Thursday also shared the new guidelines for La Crosse County campgrounds. Some campsites will be accessible during safer-at-home order, with the following contingencies:
- Independent campsites only. No tents are allowed at this time.
- Seasonal camping units must be completely independent (water tanks or water hook-ups and waste-disposal system).
- No more than 50% of the total campground capacity can be occupied.
- Camp operators must notify the health department to discuss quarantine requirements of any campers arriving from outside the county.
- Social distancing requirements remain in place, and groups are limited to 10 or fewer people. Visitors are not allowed in the campground or at the campsite.
Priority should be given to:
- Those who use the site as a primary source of residence for the summer, or seasonal campers who do not have alternate housing available.
- La Crosse County essential workers without other housing options.
- First responders who need to use the campground for quarantine or isolation-related housing.
- Those with permission from a local health officer.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
