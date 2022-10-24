La Crosse County Veterans Bonanza set for Nov. 5

Veterans and their families are invited to the sixth annual Veterans Bonanza on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the La Crosse Center.

The Veterans Bonanza is an educational networking event for veterans, their families and those who support veterans in our community. The event is hosted by the La Crosse County Veterans Office and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the South Hall of the La Crosse Center.

“Our mission is to connect veterans and their families with the multitude of resources available locally to help and support them,” said Kathy Thoen, La Crosse County Veterans Service coordinator.

Dozens of local vendors from across the tri-state area will be present at the event, including health care and education providers, employment services, and much more. Details can be found at veteransbonanzalax.com.