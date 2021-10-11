 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Veterans Bonanza set for Saturday

  • Updated
Veterans and their families are invited to the fifth annual Veterans Bonanza on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the La Crosse Center.

The Veterans Bonanza is an educational networking event for veterans, their families and those who support veterans in our community. The event is hosted by the La Crosse County Veterans Office and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the South Hall of the La Crosse Center.

“Our mission is to connect veterans and their families with the multitude of resources available locally to help and support them,” said Adam Flood, La Crosse County Veterans Services Officer.

Dozens of local vendors from across the tri-state area will be present at the event, including healthcare and education providers, employment services, and much more. More details can be found at veteransbonanzalax.com.

