La Crosse County voters favored Janet C. Protasiewicz for the Wisconsin Supreme Court by a wide margin.

With all but one precinct reporting, she received 9,575 votes on Tuesday.

Second in county voting was Daniel Kelly with 4,080 votes.

Following were Jennifer Dorow, 2,162 and Everett Mitchell, 1,363.

The totals are unofficial reported by the county.

Protasiewicz and Kelly clinched spots on the April ballot statewide.

