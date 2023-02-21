La Crosse County voters favored Janet C. Protasiewicz for the Wisconsin Supreme Court by a wide margin.
With all but one precinct reporting, she received 9,575 votes on Tuesday.
Second in county voting was Daniel Kelly with 4,080 votes.
Following were Jennifer Dorow, 2,162 and Everett Mitchell, 1,363.
The totals are unofficial reported by the county.
Protasiewicz and Kelly clinched spots on the April ballot statewide.
Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.