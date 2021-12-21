La Crosse County, Winona County mark COVID-19 'Vax-iversary'

One year ago, Eric Erickson was watching from an upper floor window of Mayo Clinic Health System as state troopers pulled up to the building. The arrival of the vehicles was not extraordinarily exciting, but what was inside their doors had his emotions running high.

The coronavirus pandemic was about 10 months in, and the fall had brought rising case levels, spiking hospitalizations, and devastating deaths. The toll was extreme, but housed in crates on those vehicles were little vials of hope: the Pfizer vaccine.

"It was not real ceremonious -- a couple of state trooper SUVs and minivans -- but we were welling up with tears when they were unloading these crates from the minivan because finally, we had a tool to help us work against the spread of this pandemic," recalls Erickson, hospital administrator at Mayo. "I can't imagine where we would be without it."

On Dec. 11, EUA was given for the mRNA Pfizer vaccine, with Moderna approved a week later. After a brief delay in La Crosse County's receipt of their first batch, the vials, housed in super cold storage, were delivered to hospitals Dec. 21, 2020.

Mayo Clinic Health System administered its first dose that day, to Thomas Jensen, a patient care assistant, and Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, geriatrician at Gundersen Health System and a nursing home director, received her first shot the next day.

Winona Health administered its first dose Dec. 18, and the hospital's CEO and president Rachelle Schultz recalls the gratitude the staff felt when they received their initial shipment, and Cogbill too remembers how overwhelmingly thankful she was.

"I have been reflecting on one year ago, the fall before the vaccine, and how I felt and my team felt and how the community felt. I think there was a lot of powerlessness and maybe some building despair up until the vaccine, and an immense amount of hope we placed on the vaccine," says Cogbill, noting that being among the first to get a dose was "a huge honor and a privilege."

At the end of December, area long-term care staff and residents began being inoculated, and on Feb. 2 the La Crosse County Health Department welcomed its first delivery, hosting the area's debut vaccine clinic three days later.

As a director for two area long-term care facilities, and a provider of rounds at several others, Cogbill witnessed the immense impact the vaccine had on those in the late December vaccine tier.

"It has had a tremendous impact on the nursing homes and the COVID cases in the community," Cogbill says. "We saw the rate of cases drastically reduce in the weeks after vaccinations in the facilities. It felt incredible to practice medicine during such an overwhelming surge, and to witness firsthand the power of an intervention that is a miracle of modern science and see it work the way it was intended to. That felt like the opportunity of a lifetime."

As of last week, Mayo in La Crosse had administered over 66,000 doses, with a single day record of 859 last March. Gundersen has since Dec. 19 given 134,207 doses system wide, including 86,883 at its dedicated La Crosse and Onalaska vaccine clinics. Gundersen's daily high was 1,371 doses on Feb. 12. Across Winona County vaccine sites, 75,681 doses were given as of Sunday, with a monthly high of 16,562 in March.

"There were a lot of moving parts in the beginning -- definitely a lot of meetings to figure out the logistics of things. Now we've streamlined and this has become an everyday thing for us," says Dr. Erin Morcombe of Mayo.

"Our employees had to scramble to make sure that we had what we needed to deliver these vaccines -- we had to do it in such short timeframes. We didn't have a week to plan.

We were going to do it the second we had those doses available and we had to get nurses to step up and take additional steps," Erickson says of the day the vaccine arrived. "We had to take them out of their clinical environments and put them in a new environment where we were administering the vaccines."

Mayo staff employed in non-clinical roles volunteered to help get "vaccines deployed as broadly as possible." COVID cases after the vaccines began becoming available to more and more eligibility groups rapidly declined, as did the rate of deaths and hospitalizations.

As the delta variant began circulating, infections have risen, but those who have completed their vaccine series are being infected at much lower rates, with deaths 12 times higher among those unvaccinated or only partially so.

"The vaccination has definitely done an impressive job of preventing especially severe COVID infection which can result in death and hospitalizations," Morcombe says. "I think we could have been in a lot worse place with hospitalizations and loss of life if we had not had a great vaccine."

Erickson marvels at the streamlined development and rollout of the vaccine, conducted in remarkable time without compromising safety.

"It's been incredible that we've had such an effective, safe tools developed so quickly in the world of scientific research. The world of medical research, the world of hospital care and clinical care and vaccine deployment did everything so quickly and really stepped up to this crisis," Erickson says.

Vaccination rates still lower than hoped

Morcombe, Erickson and Cogbill wish area, and overall, vaccination rates were higher. As of Dec. 21, 63.7% of La Crosse County residents were fully vaccinated, and 67.1% had received at least one dose. In Wisconsin, those numbers were 57.8% and 61.5%, respectively. Winona's rates as of Sunday were 59% and 62.3%, respectively.

"With any vaccine, we would love to see 100% uptake of those in the community, but that's just not a realistic goal. (The rate we are at) is excellent (but) we hoped that we there would be more than that," Morcombe says.

Erickson expresses sadness that more eligible individuals have not partaken in inoculation.

"It's just somewhat heartbreaking to realize that so many people have been hesitant to use it so that they can help keep everybody safe," says Erickson. "I can appreciate that there are some people, either through strong convictions or some medical reasons, that they are hesitant to receive the vaccine. But it's such a effective and proven tool. It doesn't make people bulletproof, but it really does knock down the spread of this disease, and the data is overwhelming."

Cogbill says she is grateful that La Crosse County has reached the percentage it has, which is higher than in the majority of Wisconsin counties, but hoped more would have gotten their shots as of now.

Many hospitals statewide, including Mayo and Gundersen, are already at or nearing capacity as COVID infections climb dramatically, with, as of last week, around 20% of patients at each facility are being hospitalized for COVID.

"(Vaccination) has really been the one thing that has kept us in this county from being completely overwhelmed from a hospital capacity standpoint. We've been running at 100 percent capacity over the last couple of months, and I know that is for many of the hospitals throughout the state of Wisconsin. But we would have been buried for the last year if it weren't for the vaccine," Erickson says.

A year into providing vaccines, and some 21 months into the pandemic, employees are drained and staffing shortages are an issue.

"Staff are getting tired, and I think we need to recognize that it's wonderful that people are willing to be heroes because you can't be a hero forever. Eventually, you get exhausted," Erickson says. "And my fear is that just across the continuum of the state, we're starting to see that nurses who have been new to the discipline of nursing are starting to question if they made the right career choice. They can only pick up so many shifts in their family life and home life is suffering. People who have been at this for decades are now saying maybe now is the time to retire. And it's unfortunate because right now this is the one time in their careers that we need them more than ever."

Schultz says Winona Health staff as well "are incredibly dedicated to caring for this community, and each other, and they are being pushed to their limits by the demands of this pandemic. In a time that requires all hands on deck, I am more grateful than ever for all of my colleagues."

Erickson says he hopes the community recognizes the sacrifices healthcare staff are making, and the pressures they are under. People everywhere are tired of masking, distancing and limiting social gatherings, but we need to "do what we can to look out for each other" and that includes continuing to take precautions.

"Simple things to do, like wearing a mask, doesn't seem to be that big of a sacrifice. When I have to look at the sacrifices our clinical care teams are putting forward every day to care for patients," Erickson says. "The most effective tools are masking and getting the vaccine. We need to continue those behaviors, and for those who are vaccinated, if you're eligible to get a booster that also prevents more variants from forming, it prevents greater spread. These are the things we need to do for each other."

Shots crucial with rise of omicron variant, case rates

The rapidly spreading omicron variant has now overtaken delta as the prominent strain in the U.S., and experts stress the need for those eligible to receive their third doses of the vaccine.

"Every day we’re learning more about the interplay of virus, variants, and vaccines -- all with a goal to keep people safer while curbing the negative health impacts of getting COVID-19," says Schultz. "...We all hoped that (the vaccine's arrival) would be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but we’re still fighting it. It’s keeping our caregivers safer at a time we need them to be here to care for others. We are far better off for having it than not."

Many are discouraged by the ongoing pandemic, which has ramped up again rather than slowed, but Cogbill notes that while breakthrough infections are occuring, the degree of illness and number of deaths caused by the coronavirus are far lower among the fully vaccinated. Those who do get infected are likely to experience milder cases, and it is the health of those without their shots that causes her worry.

"I do not even want to think about where we would be without vaccination," Cogbill says. "I don't even want to imagine the depths of despair we would be in as a county, as a region, as a country, as a world. Every single day I am grateful for the vaccine and impact it has had on my patients and myself and this community. The vaccine is truly the most powerful tool we have at our disposal. I really do desire for everyone in this community who is eligible to get the vaccine to please, please get it."

Morcombe emphasizes, "You are much better protected if you get that extra dose of the vaccine. I was very excited to get my vaccination and also was very excited to get my booster to help protect me. We want to stay as healthy as possible not only for ourselves and our family but to keep our patients healthy."

With the adult population now several months out from qualifying for vaccination, and youth 5 and older becoming eligible last fall, Cogbill reminds those without their shots the time is now.

"It is life changing, it is community changing, it is pandemic changing," Cogbill says. "The only way we are going to end the pandemic is together and through vaccination."

