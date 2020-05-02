La Crosse County's newest case of COVID-19 attributed to teenager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A teenage female has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing La Crosse County's confirmed case total to 30.

An investigation is underway for the newest patient, and of the previous cases 26 are considered recovered and no one is currently being hospitalized due to virus.

In total, La Crosse County has had 2,212 negative tests for COVID-19, an increase of 17 since Friday.

Statewide, there were 346 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 7,760, and seven additional deaths for a total of 334.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents community spread exists, and as not all individuals are tested and others remain asymptomatic for the duration of the virus, social distancing, avoiding public places and hand washing are imperative. Only one member of the household should leave for essential errands, and masks should be worn in public spaces.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

