"We should preface, Mark is an arborist," Leanne Kruse said about her husband, who had just recently asked his neighbors whether they had any spare maple trees they could use.

An odd request at face, the Kruses are looking to add to their maple syrup stash this year, after they first tried tapping for syrup in their backyard last year.

But their house in their South Side La Crosse neighborhood only has one silver maple tree, giving them just about a gallon of syrup.

"We had a lot of fun," said Mark, "and then we just flew through the syrup, like we ate it all so quickly."

This year, the maple syrup connoisseurs are hoping to not only make their newfound hobby's rewards last a little longer, but also cultivate relationships with their neighbors.

Last week they posted on the Nextdoor, a social media platform that links residents across neighborhoods, and asked whether anyone in the city had a maple tree in their yard they could borrow.

"We want more maple syrup, essentially," Leanne said. "It's expensive and hard to come by, getting land to actually tap trees, and we figured there's trees all around — why not reach out to the community and see if anyone is interested."

They now have a group on the app called the La Crosse Sugar Shack. Sitting at just 14 members, the Kruses think it will be enough to get them through the off-season.

The trees need to be silver, red, sugar or black maples, and they must be at least 12 inches in diameter.

Those willing to lend their maple tree's sap to the Kruses will get half a pint of the finished product, and they can learn along the way with the couple.

The first tap

Mark and Leanne met when they were both studying abroad in Norway, and they've lived in La Crosse with their silver maple tree and their dog Sunny since 2018. They started tapping for syrup because of Mark's love for trees, and to help get through the last stretch of winter.

"We needed to find anything to make winter bearable," said Leanne, who is originally from Australia.

"It's this awesome time, where you're just so sick of winter," Mark said, who is an arborist at Winona State University, saying the end of February into March is the prime tapping season.

On Tuesday they once again added the first taps of the year into the silver maple in their backyard, and the sap started flowing almost immediately.

Using a power drill, they made three holes a few inches deep scattered around the tree's trunk. Then metal spouts were tapped into the holes, and tubes were attached, running the syrup down into a collecting bucket.

Once the bucket is full, they'll boil down the sap until the right amount of sugar concentration is found.

"Oliver, you paying attention, bud?" Mark said to his 9-week-old son, strapped to Leanne's chest. It was his first ever tap.

A hobby that started with just the two of them is now growing, and soon might include the entire neighborhood.

"We know some neighbors, but it's kind of a fun way to reach out," said Mark, who mentioned many people in the Sugar Shack group didn't have a tree to offer but were just interested in the process, maybe even having a social syrup boiling party.

"We'll invite everybody, or whoever wants to come."

