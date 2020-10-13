La Crosse COVID-19 cases increase by 21, state experiences record daily high with 3,279 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 17.95% positivity rate Tuesday, while the state broke daily records for both new coronavirus cases at 3,279 and related deaths at 34.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the county has averaged 30.57 new cases per day over the past seven days. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,587, which grows to 3,734 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, five were of people in their 40s. There were four new cases of people in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 80s and one person at least 90 years old.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Tuesday, though the latter remains above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 9.95%, down from 10.15% on Monday and 16.20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 12.72%, down from 13.17% on Monday and 19.95% a week ago. Total positivity rose to 11.08%.
The county health department did not report any new deaths, leaving that total at 13.
College COVID-19 Dashboards
UW-La Crosse administered 16 PCR tests Sunday, with four returning positive for a 25% positivity rate. No PCR tests were given Monday. As of Monday, 13 isolation rooms were in use, up from nine on Oct. 7.
Viterbo reported five active coronavirus cases among students as of Oct. 9, and Western confirmed one active student case as of Oct. 7.
State data
Lab confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 3,279 Tuesday, for a running total of 155,471 positives. Negative tests have reached 1,556,954, an increase of 11,262 since Monday. Another 147 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 8,601 ever hospitalized for the virus, and deaths have reached 1,508, with 34 new fatalities recorded Tuesday.
Free local mask distribution Saturday
The City of La Crosse will be distributing free reusable and washable face masks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday via drive by pick up outside the Myrick Park main shelter. Masks are limited to one per person, with a maximum of five per household.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of La Crosse has been focused on ensuring our community is as safe as possible” said Mayor Tim Kabat. “We are continuing with this effort by offering masks that meet CDC recommendations to all members of our community at no cost to them. Through grant funding we have the ability to do this and I personally feel it is important to empower our community to follow this common-sense approach to prevent the spread."
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
