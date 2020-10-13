La Crosse COVID-19 cases increase by 21, state experiences record daily high with 3,279 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 17.95% positivity rate Tuesday, while the state broke daily records for both new coronavirus cases at 3,279 and related deaths at 34.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the county has averaged 30.57 new cases per day over the past seven days. Total confirmed cases are up to 3,587, which grows to 3,734 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, five were of people in their 40s. There were four new cases of people in their 20s, four in their 30s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 80s and one person at least 90 years old.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Tuesday, though the latter remains above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 9.95%, down from 10.15% on Monday and 16.20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 12.72%, down from 13.17% on Monday and 19.95% a week ago. Total positivity rose to 11.08%.

The county health department did not report any new deaths, leaving that total at 13.

