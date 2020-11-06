La Crosse COVID-19 cases up by 139, deaths reach 27

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 139 Friday and another death was reported, while the state broke its daily record for cases at 6,141 and related deaths at 62.

The local death brings COVID-19 fatalities to 27, and the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage has now reported at least one death on three straight days, while 20 deaths have been reported over the past month.

The 139 new cases of the virus equate to a 24.43% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Friday marked the fourth straight day with at least 100 new cases, and the county has now averaged 100.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 95.57 on Thursday and 69.86 a week ago.

It is the first time that figure has been over 100 since Sept. 24. Friday also marked the 19th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on 10 of the past 11 days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 5,174, which grows to 5,343 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, 36 were people in their 20s and 24 were people in their 50s. There were three new cases of people ages to 9, 16 of people ages 10-19, 15 in their 30s, nine in their 40s, 17 in their 60s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 80s and three of people at least 90 years old.

