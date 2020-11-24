La Crosse COVID-19 cases up by 99 Tuesday, state reports record daily hospitalizations and deaths

La Crosse County recorded 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 27.58% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 122.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 136 on Monday and 145 a week ago.
Tuesday also marked the 37th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on eight of the past nine days.
Total confirmed cases are up to 7,500, which grows to 7,762 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, four were people to age 9, 15 were people ages 10-19, 14 were people in their 20s, 13 were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, 11 were in their 50s, 17 were in their 60s, 11 were in their 70s and four were in their 80s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed marginally Tuesday, and both rates remain well above 10%.
The seven-day rate is at 30.69%, down from 32.25% on Monday and 30.92% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.81%, up from 30.56% on Monday but down from 31.92% a week ago.
Support Local Journalism
Total positivity continues to rise and is at 15.89%, up from 14.96% a week ago. No new deaths were reported as of early Tuesday afternoon, leaving that total at 33.
State data
Wisconsin reported record numbers for new hospitalizations and deaths Tuesday, at 279 and 104, respectively. In total, hospitalizations have reached 16,209, while fatalities are at 3,115.
An additional 6,202 positives were reported Tuesday, for a running total of 363,973 coronavirus cases, and negative tests increased by 10,308 for a total of 2,104,759.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 64 PCR tests between Nov. 18 through 20, with eight resulting positive. As of Nov. 19, eight isolation rooms were in use.
Viterbo University reported 11 active cases among students and three among staff as of Tuesday. In total, 269 students and 19 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: November updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases
-
Updated
La Crosse County has 23rd COVID-19 death
-
La Crosse County adds 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday
-
Updated
UW-L offering coronavirus surge testing
- 26 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.