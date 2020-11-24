La Crosse COVID-19 cases up by 99 Tuesday, state reports record daily hospitalizations and deaths

La Crosse County recorded 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 27.58% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 122.71 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 136 on Monday and 145 a week ago.

Tuesday also marked the 37th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on eight of the past nine days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 7,500, which grows to 7,762 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, four were people to age 9, 15 were people ages 10-19, 14 were people in their 20s, 13 were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, 11 were in their 50s, 17 were in their 60s, 11 were in their 70s and four were in their 80s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed marginally Tuesday, and both rates remain well above 10%.

The seven-day rate is at 30.69%, down from 32.25% on Monday and 30.92% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 30.81%, up from 30.56% on Monday but down from 31.92% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to rise and is at 15.89%, up from 14.96% a week ago. No new deaths were reported as of early Tuesday afternoon, leaving that total at 33.