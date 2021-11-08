 Skip to main content
La Crosse crews extinguish basement fire

La Crosse firefighters were called shortly after noon Sunday to extinguish a fire that broke out in a basement.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded to 2210 Barnabee Road, where they discovered a fire in a laundry basement room. Police quickly extinguished the fire and safely evacuated a resident and pet dog.

The building sustained minor smoke and fire damage. The fire department says the response time of under four minutes likely prevented more extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

