La Crosse crews extinguish garage fire, save living area

La Crosse firefighters extinguished a garage fire early Friday morning and prevented its residents from being displaced on Christmas Eve.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters responded within five minutes to 1249 Adams St. after receiving a call around 2:15 a.m. Crews applied water to the garage and ventilated the smoke away from the garage and main living area.

The attached garage sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, but the damage didn't extend into the home. All the home's occupants were evacuated before fire crews arrived. They were able to re-occupy the residence after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.

