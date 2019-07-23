Crochet wonder Jonah Larson has written a book -- which officially debuted yesterday at Barnes and Noble — collaborated with a celebrity designer, shared the stage with the "Today" show hosts and hobnobbed with a Harlem Globetrotter. But this week, the La Crosse tween will spend the day with the biggest star yet: Melissa McCarthy.
Lincoln Middle schooler Jonah, along with mom Jen, dad Chris and siblings Lief and Mercy, will arrive in Los Angeles on Thursday to meet the Oscar nominated actress and film a promotional spot for NBC's "Little Big Shots," a kid's variety show produced by Ellen DeGeneres and previously hosted by Steve Harvey. Show representatives reached out to Jen two months ago, asking Jonah to film a quick video answering a list of supplied questions.
Just a few days later, Jen says, producers called and said "They'd love to have him. Supposedly Melissa McCarthy said she had some special connection with Jonah and insisted on him."
Rather than focusing on just talent during the 2020 season, Jen says there will be more of "story aspect," and the show's description on NBC.com says the "all-new and totally reinvented season" will feature "kids who defy the odds, reject stereotypes and conquer their dreams (and) will give us a peek at what today's cutest and tomorrow's biggest talents look like."
Producer Lindsay Crystal, daughter of Billy Crystal, has arranged Jonah's visit to the studio, and the show has arranged to have a craft store filled with Jonah's crocheted scarves, blankets and toys for the promo spot, during which Jonah will teach McCarthy the art of crochet.
"I'm excited (because) she's really funny and it's my first trip to L.A. and I'll be spreading crochet and positive messages. And my whole family is coming," Jonah says.
The Larson's have seen past seasons of "Little Big Shots," with Jen calling it "a cute show." Jonah will return to L.A. in January 2020 to film the actual episodes, the air date of which NBC has not yet released.
Known for his eloquent way with words, infectious personality and undeniable talent, Jonah is sure to connect with viewers. Producers certainly think so, waiving the formal audition and application process for Jonah.
"Thousands of kids have applied to be on," Jen says. "It's pretty special to hear Jonah was handpicked because of his positivity and his message."
