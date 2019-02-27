ONALASKA — It didn't take long for 11-year-Jonah Larson to choose the outfit for his book cover photo shoot: a stylish orange henley.
The shirt may not look out of the ordinary, but it boasts the label of Daniel Sheehan, a celebrity designer who has clothed Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix.
One of Jonah's hundreds of thousands of fans, the fashion guru personally sent Jonah the garment after a FaceTime session, along with T-shirts reading "Crochet Away."
Jonah's fame has grown exponentially since the La Crosse Tribune first featured him on Jan. 15 and again with an update on his book deal on Feb. 21.
The talented speed crocheter of six years, who sells handmade blankets, cowls, baskets and hats under the brand Jonah's Hand, spent Wednesday being photographed by Erin Harris for the cover and pages of his new book, "Hello, Crochet Friends! Making Art, Being Mindful, Giving Back: Do What Makes You Happy."
Being published by KWiL and released July 23, the book has had phenomenal early interest among the 24,000 followers of the Jonah's Hands Facebook page and his 123,000 Instagram followers.
"People have been pre-ordering before we've even revealed the cover," said KWiL founder Abby Nies, who drove in from Milwaukee to oversee the shoot. "That's a sign that people are really interested."
Harris, who says she was "stunned by what a remarkable little boy he was," shot the cover and backmatter (including a pattern, stitches and Jonah in action) at a staged home in Onalaska before relocating to Jonah's La Crosse home for shots for the autobiography portion of the photograph picture book, being co-written by his mom, Jennifer.
"It's a really nice experience knowing the book is getting closer and closer to being finished," Jonah said after returning from a lunch break at Panera, where an employee recognized him from a previous La Crosse Tribune article, in which Jonah stated he had yet to make his dad, Christopher, a cap.
"Did you crochet your dad a hat yet?" she asked.
Late last week, Jonah was stopped for a photo request at the Pearl, where he met with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Senate minority leader Jennifer Shilling over ice cream.
People not only want their picture taken with the friendly and infectiously enthusiastic crochet prodigy, they want to talk yarn with him. Nies is hoping to help crochet lovers and readers of his book make those connections with Jonah, and each other, on the Hello, Crochet Friends-Jonah Larson's Book Facebook page and possibly other social media outlets.
"The energy we're feeling on the book's Facebook page is really exciting," Nies said. "We hope to give readers a platform to share their own crochet stories."
Preorders for "Hello, Crochet Friends! Making Art, Being Mindful, Giving Back: Do What Makes You Happy" are available on Amazon.com.
