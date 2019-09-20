The La Crosse Curling Club is launching a fundraising effort to build a multi-purpose recreation facility at Veterans Freedom Park.
Chris Hofland, president of the curling club, said the organization is working with city officials to explore the possibility of building a facility at the park with an ice rink that will be used for curling from October to March, and allow access to other organizations during the warmer half of the year.
Construction of the new facility is estimated to cost $2.5 million which the club plans to raise through material and equipment discounts and donations; an interest-free loan from the World Curling Federation; and cash donations from club members and the public.
The club, which called the Green Island Ice Arena its home since 2010, said the recent increase in interest in the winter sport across the U.S. is a motivating factor in its decision to move. Curling clubs nationwide enjoyed 65% growth in membership, Hofland said, and he would like to see La Crosse’s club grow as well.
Time constraints associated with sharing the Green Island arena with figure skating and hockey games has stifled the curling club’s ability to welcome new members. The condition of the ice after hockey games and figure skating events at the Green Island Arena is also a concern to Hofland, who said a smooth surface is ideal for curling.
“Dedicated curling ice would have numerous benefits,” Hofland said during the city board of park commissioners meeting Thursday. Of the benefits, the club would be able to expand the youth portion of the curling club to provide an after-school activity for children and teenagers.
“We’ve already contacted the Boys & Girls Club and the La Crosse School District and both are very interested in integrating curling into their programming,” he said.
There isn’t a shelter or recreation facility in Veterans Freedom Park, despite the number of events that take place on the city property each year.
According to a summary presented to the city board of park commissioners by the curling club, 600 children play soccer at the park per year; 300 children use the fields for Boys & Girls Club Football; 150 people used the fields in the summer for ultimate Frisbee; 1,000 children participate in Youth Outdoor Fest each year with thousands of people in attendance total; there are 12-15 fishing tournaments per year at the park; and the Dragon Boat Event takes place at Veterans Freedom Park, among others.
The club is asking the city to provide the land for the facility, some site preparation ahead of construction and utility connections to ensure it will be fully functional. The curling club would be in charge of facility maintenance for the first three years before handing it over to the city.
“I really think this is a great opportunity for the city,” said Jay Odegaard, city parks director. “As most of you are aware, West Copeland use has really taken off in the last few years with the added marina and the Dragon Boat racing, and with Louie Ferris’ memorials, it’s very well attended and I think having a shelter that we can rent and utilize for our own events is going to be a big benefit.”
The city board of park commissioners approved the club’s request to move forward with fundraising efforts for the facility Thursday.
