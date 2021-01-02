La Crosse Dance Centre keeps the dream alive

For the last 30 years, the La Crosse Dance Centre’s annual Nutcracker Ballet has marked the beginning of our local holiday season.
Typically, each June, auditions are held seeking dancers of all ages who will begin rehearsals in August for the annual December performance. This June the studio was closed due to the pandemic.
Most professional companies have canceled this year’s performance. LDC dance artists, however, remained constant in their purpose. Not performing the Nutcracker Ballet for the community was never an option for them.
Nikki Balsamo, owner and artistic director, spent all of June researching how she could safely re-open La Crosse Dance Centre, re-choreograph the entire ballet with dancers safely eight feet apart and open the studios for the regular fall class session in September. In other words, do the impossible.
With safety protocols in place, August auditions were held and physically distanced rehearsals began in October. Balsamo’s completely new and uncharted vision of the classic Nutcracker Ballet is designed for each scene to be recorded on the same main stage of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, edited and presented online.
The dance artists may not perform for the large live audiences they are accustomed to, but the cast hopes that with streaming, their audience will become even larger as seat availability and geography are no longer barriers to attend.
The LDC dedicated multi-age dance artists have faced the unique performance restrictions as artistic challenges as they give new life to the beloved characters. The 80 cast members, age4 to adult, plus the artistic director, cinematographers, volunteers, costume designer, choreographers, makeup artists, costume builders, stagehands and parents are united in making this re-imagined premiere performance especially bright.
The timeless Nutcracker Ballet is not solely about Christmas. It’s a story about a loving godparent who wants her goddaughter to find her inner strength and realize her full worth. It reveals the adventure of self-discovery and accepting constant life changes, a lesson truly relevant to 2020. It’s a universal tale about seeing the vast possibilities and spectacular universe something as simple as a snowflake can create in our imaginations. It’s a story that is applicable any time of the year and the joy and wonder it brings is needed more than ever before.
The 31st annual Nutcracker Ballet will be available for extended viewing Saturday, March 6, through Saturday, March 20. This adjustment offers new creative possibilities for the artistic director and cast as they keep hope alive by giving audiences a wonderful online gift of music and dance to enjoy with those we care about most, no matter the season or location.
Tickets are $12; to purchase, go to www.viterbo.vbotickets.com/events or call 608-796-3100.
Sheila R. Hilke is outreach coordinator of the La Crosse Dance Centre