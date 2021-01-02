La Crosse Dance Centre keeps the dream alive

For the last 30 years, the La Crosse Dance Centre’s annual Nutcracker Ballet has marked the beginning of our local holiday season.

Typically, each June, auditions are held seeking dancers of all ages who will begin rehearsals in August for the annual December performance. This June the studio was closed due to the pandemic.

Most professional companies have canceled this year’s performance. LDC dance artists, however, remained constant in their purpose. Not performing the Nutcracker Ballet for the community was never an option for them.

Nikki Balsamo, owner and artistic director, spent all of June researching how she could safely re-open La Crosse Dance Centre, re-choreograph the entire ballet with dancers safely eight feet apart and open the studios for the regular fall class session in September. In other words, do the impossible.

With safety protocols in place, August auditions were held and physically distanced rehearsals began in October. Balsamo’s completely new and uncharted vision of the classic Nutcracker Ballet is designed for each scene to be recorded on the same main stage of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, edited and presented online.