La Crosse Dance Centre to present annual Nutcracker Ballet

Not performing the 32nd Annual Nutcracker Ballet live last December on the main stage of the Viterbo Fine Arts Center, was never an option for the 98-member La Crosse Dance Centre cast. It’s just taken two years to get here. When most professional companies completely cancelled their performances in 2020, LDC’s commitment to their holiday gift to the community became stronger.

Last year, Nikki Balsamo’s, artistic director and owner of the La Crosse Dance Centre, re-choreographed much of the ballet to accommodate masked, physically distanced dancers who used lots of hand sanitizer. While the show could not be presented to a live audience, the decision was made to record a performance on the Viterbo stage for online streaming.

The dancers, age 4 and up, remained constant to their purpose. Around Thanksgiving 2020, when their December recording was cancelled, rehearsals switched to online until January, delaying the actual recording to February 2021.

The streaming performance was finally accessible to audiences in March, when we they could finally raise the curtain for our community. When they did, the online stream reached as far as audiences in the Philippines. What was typically a collaborative four-month commitment by each dancer, turned into eight evolving months. Through it all, not one case of Covid 19 was traced to the La Crosse Dance Centre. Safety always came first.

The Nutcracker Ballet tells a timeless story about a loving godparent who guides their goddaughter to find her inner strength and realize her full worth. It reveals the adventure of self-discovery while accepting constant life changes, a lesson truly relevant to 2021. The ballet’s universal tale explores the vast life possibilities that something as simple as snowflakes or candies can create in our imaginations.

This year’s multi-age cast is especially enthusiastic about their upcoming live community performances. Due to the strength of the artistry of so many senior dancers, two accomplished dance artists were cast to alternatively play the lead role of Maria Silberhaus.

Adelaide Wateski, a senior at Onalaska High School will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Ashley Williams, of De Soto and a senior at Viroqua High School, will perform for a special performance during the morning Friday, Dec. 10, and again at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12.

Partnering with each Maria is Owen Erickson, a junior at Holmen High School. At age 16, Owen is La Crosse Dance Centre’s youngest dance artist to perform the leading role of the Nutcracker Prince. Ainsley Byom, a senior at La Crescent High School, will appear in more scenes this year in a the newly expanded role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Logan High School junior, Owen Scott, will dance the role of Godfather Drosselmeyer. Together with the other cast members, from La Crosse, Onalaska, West Salem, Sparta, Viroqua, Holmen and Trempealeau, these dance artists will once again breathe life into this classic holiday tale.

Tickets for the live performances are available at the Viterbo Box Office, 608-796-3100, or at www.viterbo.vbotickets.com/events. Tickets for adults are $20, and children under 18, are $16. Tickets make excellent holiday gifts. Availability for tickets to this year’s online stream allowing for extended viewing anywhere, will be made available soon.

The 32nd annual Nutcracker Ballet is sponsored by Kish & Sons Electric and the Wisconsin Insurance Center.

