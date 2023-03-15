Dahl received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1999 and moved back to his home state of Wisconsin to join Pinkerton Services Group in their DOT and non-DOT testing services division in 2001. When the company merged with Choice Point Services, Inc., Jansen decided to join the family automobile business in La Crosse. Since he joined Dahl Automotive in 2005, they have expanded to six dealership locations in two states. Jansen and his wife Kim have three children.