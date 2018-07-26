Mountain bike enthusiasts started going with the flow Wednesday evening with the grand reopening of the Upper Hixon Forest mountain bike trails, the city’s first machine-built flow trails.
A ribbon cutting with Mayor Tim Kabat, followed by kids races, mountain bike races, youth activities and food trucks, were scheduled to celebrate the public debut of the revamped trails.
After 17 years of wear and tear, the Upper Hixon mountain bike trails were in desperate need of some rehab, and, after torrential rains last summer, some were rendered unsafe.
The Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, began plans to repair the damage in 2017, hiring Rock Solid Trail Contracting. The Michigan-based company, which practices sustainable trail development, has built trails throughout the United States.
“They are one of the most cost-effective, best builders in the country,” said Josh Blum, trails coordinator for ORA, who says the three trails cost about $90,000.
Construction of the bike optimized trails began the second week of June, using a modern flow style new to the region but growing in popularity across the country.
Smoother and designed for riders of all skill levels, flow trails also help with water drainage and prevent erosion.
“So many people are excited for these new trails,” Blum said. “This trail system at Upper Hixon is the only one in the city that wholeheartedly allows bikes.”
Blum spends some 1,000 hours a year volunteering on the trails and never finds them empty, encountering hikers, bikers and runners, many of whom have taken a peek at the construction progress.
The final days of building coincide with this week’s 40-hour Trail Master training class, hosted by ORA and the Wisconsin DNR and led by Mike Riter of Trail Design Specialists in Georgia.
A previous certification class was held in 2013, and the 16 participants in current course focused on leadership, safety and sustainability as well as how to keep new trails in top condition with the help of volunteers.
“So many people are saying this will turn this town into a destination,” Blum said of the pristine flow trails. “ORA cannot thank the Parks and Recreation Department and the city enough. This is probably the biggest thing to happen to trails in this area since they were first built in 2001.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Bikes are bad for the natural habitat. They just tear everything up. Also, I personally don't want my hometown to be a "destination." We have quite enough of people coming here at various times to get drunk and vomit and pee in the streets. We really don't need to invite even more people to do the same. Trust me, the next thing will be a combination mountain bike festival/beer bust.
Not good for hikers.
The city can spend money fixing trails in the woods but can’t fix potholes in the road.
What an amazing observation... You could replace "fixing trails in the woods" in that sentence with anything and it'll work. The city can buy staples for their staplers, but can't fix potholes in the road. Hey, that was fun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.