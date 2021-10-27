La Crosse Diocese leader Bishop Callahan diagnosed with COVID-19, symptoms 'mild'

His diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the former leader of the Diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, was hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus. Burke has since been released from the hospital and is undergoing at-home rehabilitation.
It is unclear whether Callahan is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.
In the spring, Callahan called for the resignation of Father James Altman for continued political rhetoric, which included misinformation on COVID-19 and the vaccine.
In an August letter with other Wisconsin bishops, Callahan also encouraged people to get vaccinated, and while he said individual choices should be respected, he maintained that the unvaccinated should take other precautions.
Callahan is originally from Chicago and has served in different roles within the church in Milwaukee, Chicago and Rome since being ordained to priesthood in 1977. He has led the Diocese of La Crosse since 2010.
