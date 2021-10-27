La Crosse Diocese leader Bishop Callahan diagnosed with COVID-19, symptoms 'mild'

Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19 according to a church official who announced the diagnosis during a service over the weekend.

Callahan, 71, is experiencing mild symptoms, Monsignor Richard Gilles told the parish at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman during Mass on Sunday, Oct. 24, which was broadcasted.

"Our dear Bishop Callahan has COVID, so we certainly want to pray for him. As I understand it, it's with mild symptoms so we pray that it stays like that and doesn't get any worse," Gilles said.

The Diocese did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the former leader of the Diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, was hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus. Burke has since been released from the hospital and is undergoing at-home rehabilitation.

It is unclear whether Callahan is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

In the spring, Callahan called for the resignation of Father James Altman for continued political rhetoric, which included misinformation on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

In an August letter with other Wisconsin bishops, Callahan also encouraged people to get vaccinated, and while he said individual choices should be respected, he maintained that the unvaccinated should take other precautions.

Callahan is originally from Chicago and has served in different roles within the church in Milwaukee, Chicago and Rome since being ordained to priesthood in 1977. He has led the Diocese of La Crosse since 2010.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.