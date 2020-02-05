La Crosse diocese names seven more priests accused of sexual abuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though they served within the boundaries of the La Crosse diocese, none of the seven priests were official diocesan clergy or directly overseen by the bishop.

Wednesday’s disclosure came less than three weeks after the diocese released the names of 20 priests who were credibly accused of child abuse while serving in the diocese.

The list included J. Thomas Finucan, who was president of Viterbo University in La Crosse from 1970 to 1980.

“I encourage all victims to come forward as we offer our willingness and ability to assist in the healing process,” said Bishop William Patrick Callahan, who has been directing victims and their families to the Protect and Heal page on the diocesan website.

“I pledge my continued efforts to protect against future abuse,” he said. “I promise that every future allegation will be addressed professionally and thoroughly.”

