Deacons Ethan Hokamp and Brandon Guenther will be ordained to the priesthood at 10 a.m. Saturday by Bishop William Patrick Callahan at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.
Deacon Hokamp, the son of John and Rosemary Hokamp, attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and is the third of four children.
He attended St. John Vianney College Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., and the Pontifical North American College in Rome.
After ordination, he will serve as associate pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Chippewa Falls and St. Peter Parish in Tilden, and Chaplain at McDonell Middle School and High School in Chippewa Falls.
Deacon Guenther, the son of Melissa Tiepelman and Kevin Guenther, attended Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Independence, and is the second of three children.
He attended St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., and the Pontifical North American College in Rome.
After ordination, he will serve as associate pastor of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover and chaplain at Pacelli Middle School and High School in Stevens Point.
The ordination Mass will be streamed live at diolc.org/live.
