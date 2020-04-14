× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What started out as a way to get sanitizer into the hands of the community is expanding across the Driftless region and the state.

La Crosse Distilling Co. has partnered with the Badger State Sheriff's Association to provide homemade hand sanitizer to every sheriff's department across the state.

La Crosse Distilling started making the hand sanitizer last month at the distillery, halting all production of liquor and spirits to meet the demand, as a shortage for cleaning and protective equipment hit the nation almost as soon as the pandemic did.

But the plan had two phases.

Last month, the distillery had bottles ready for individuals to pick up for free at its tasting room in downtown La Crosse. They gave away 5,000 bottles and quickly realized this wouldn't stop here.

"It went really fast," said Angela Welchert, the community outreach director for the company. "But we realized that was not going to be sustainable."

Welchert said the group began realizing that with shelter-in-place orders were in place, the need for sanitizer for the household level would likely decrease.

And after receiving requests from organizations from all over the country, the distillery decided it needed to focus on essential workers and at-risk community members.

"We quickly shifted gears and started pulling together all of the inquiries from essential business," Welchert said, listing first responders, ambulance companies, nursing homes, caretakers and medical professionals as some of the places the sanitizer will be distributed.

So far, La Crosse Distilling has donated about 300 gallons of hand sanitizer to local essential organizations and citizens who are immunocompromised, and by the end of the week will have donated another 250 gallons.

But the group is about to distribute statewide. With the help of the Pepin County Sheriff's Department, every sheriff's department in Wisconsin will soon get a shipment of the homemade sanitizer.

"It gives us a kind of built-in networking system," Welchert said. "Which was really great, because we were just able to make a larger impact through the partnership."

The partnership has really helped speed production, she added. At the distillery, the bottling and labeling and distribution process is set up for larger bottles for spirits and liquor, adding an unforeseen hurdle.

The distilling company ships large drums of the sanitizer to the department in Pepin, where it is then bottled and labeled in the smaller, individual containers, and then shipped to other departments around the state.

So far, the Pepin deputies have shipped 400 gallons to the nearly 70 sheriff's department in Wisconsin. That adds up to about 51,200 bottles, Welchert said.

Although the Distillery has heard from organizations and groups nationwide such as Lyft and Instacart, it has immediate goals of helping out the Driftless region first, Welchert said, where most of its farmers are based.

"At this moment in time we are focusing on our local community," she said, saying other Wisconsin state agencies and groups have asked about buying the sanitizer, and groups in Iowa and Minnesota as well.

When the distillery started producing the sanitizer, it halted all of its organic liquor and spirit production, seeing how much demand there was in the community for it.

"It basically set off a firestorm, and we kind of looked at each other and said, 'Well?'," Welchert said. "We've been making spirits and have a robust inventory of products, and we right now, everything that we need to do should really be to help the community."

Looking ahead, the group realizes the possibilities it has to continue filling this need, even after the pandemic subsides.

"It was not in our immediate plan," Welchert said.

"You know, distillers are positioned" to make hand sanitizer, she continued, saying that it takes a special permit to procure ethanol, a main ingredient in the sanitizer.

"You can't just make sanitizer, right? Others can't just go and buy ethanol. So we felt really compelled to do that for the community," she said.

For now, the group will continue making the hand sanitizer in lieu of its popular organic liquor.

But on the other side of this, when its tasting room can be reopened and people can come in for a drink or a tour, La Crosse Distilling will shift hand sanitizer production to other mixing companies to continue the production.

"As long as there's still a need and still a demand and a shortage, we will still be partnering with others," she said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.