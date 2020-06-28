You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse Distilling Co. donates to local groups
La Crosse Distilling Co. donates to local groups

La Crosse Distilling Co. will heed the advice of the La Crosse County Health Department and keep the tasting room closed until July 1, pending further developments.

Recently, the company has kept busy by shifting from spirits to hand sanitizer as well as running multiple donation drives.

Both efforts resulted in keeping essential businesses and nonprofits up and running, including first responders, elder facilities and hospitals.

Donations were made to the Salvation Army, sponsoring a family at risk of losing their home, and to the St. Clare Health Mission to support a program allowing uninterrupted health care for the uninsured and underserved members of the La Crosse community. These donations were made possible by outreach and donations to La Crosse Distilling by community members.

