La Crosse Distilling Co. releases Heady Bella Coffee Whiskey

La Crosse Distilling Co. has announced the release of its new coffee whiskey, Heady Bella.

Heady Bella Coffee Whiskey celebrates the abundance of resources in the Driftless Region. Organic rye grown by family farmers, milled, and distilled at their geothermal powered distillery and aged in oak barrels on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Ground espresso beans from Wonderstate Coffee (Viroqua) and maple syrup tapped from native Wisconsin trees by Embark (Viroqua) are married together with La Crosse Distilling Co.’s rye whiskey.

Patrons will be able to purchase bottles beginning Saturday, June 18. The distillery will be celebrating the release by offering free samples all day.

Co-founder of the company, Chad Staehly, shares, "We’re grateful for our talented neighbors, friends and farmers helping us create this eighty proof, organic coffee whiskey, born natural, free from any artificial ingredients or flavors. Heady Bella is a coffee whiskey firmly grounded in the Midwest.”

