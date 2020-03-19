La Crosse Distilling Co. to produce, distribute free hand sanitizer

The La Crosse Distilling Co. announced Thursday it will make and distribute free hand sanitizer to the community starting next week.
In the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, many stores have been wiped out of the virus-fighting product.
But La Crosse Distilling has found a way to help, using the ethanol base usually used for its spirits to create a topical sanitizer that is 80% alcohol, which meets CDC standards.
"We had heard about a distillery on the West Coast that was chipping in and doing this, and it kinda sparked us," said Chad Staehly, a co-owner of the distillery, "and, you know, we starting giving this some thought about how we could make this happen."
"We just decided that there was just this huge need, and we've been trying to figure out a way to help," he said. "This just kinda landed in our lap."
The company will offer 2-ounce bottles starting next week at its downtown location. They will be available in the tasting room, but Staehly said company leaders are thinking of also offering a curbside pickup option to minimize human contact.
"I think we're just picturing people opening up their back windows, and we'll just toss a bottle in there," he said.
Next week's batch should make about 10,000 ounces of the sanitizer, with plans to triple or even quadruple production in the following batches.
"We're gonna start making as much of this right now as possible," Staehly said. "This is all happening so quickly. We're trying to run before we walk, but we're trying to make this happen as quickly as possible."
La Crosse Distilling prides itself on being a fully organic, alternative energy production facility, so buying and putting products into the traditional plastic bottles is new for the company.
"It's paining us to buy these plastic bottles right now," Staehly said, who said he's open to suggestions from the public on better containers to get the sanitizer into people's hands, "literally."
One idea being considered is to place large containers around the city where people can put the sanitizer in their own take-home containers.
The distilling company will halt all production of its spirits and liquor while it turns its focus solely on the sanitizer, a decision not made lightly.
"You know, the economy is kinda at a stall right now anyways," Staehly said. "And it's just the right thing to do. That's really all it comes down to, and you know — we need some positive momentum in the face of this."
