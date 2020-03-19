La Crosse Distilling Co. to produce, distribute free hand sanitizer

Next week's batch should make about 10,000 ounces of the sanitizer, with plans to triple or even quadruple production in the following batches.

"We're gonna start making as much of this right now as possible," Staehly said. "This is all happening so quickly. We're trying to run before we walk, but we're trying to make this happen as quickly as possible."

La Crosse Distilling prides itself on being a fully organic, alternative energy production facility, so buying and putting products into the traditional plastic bottles is new for the company.

"It's paining us to buy these plastic bottles right now," Staehly said, who said he's open to suggestions from the public on better containers to get the sanitizer into people's hands, "literally."

One idea being considered is to place large containers around the city where people can put the sanitizer in their own take-home containers.

The distilling company will halt all production of its spirits and liquor while it turns its focus solely on the sanitizer, a decision not made lightly.

"You know, the economy is kinda at a stall right now anyways," Staehly said. "And it's just the right thing to do. That's really all it comes down to, and you know — we need some positive momentum in the face of this."

