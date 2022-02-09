La Crosse Distilling Company to release official beer of Winter Roots Festival

La Crosse Distilling Company announced it will release of the official beer of La Crosse Winter Roots Festival, Barbegazi, a black lager.

Patrons will be able to experience this new brew on Friday at the Winter Roots Festival Pre-Party hosted at La Crosse Distilling Co. The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary sample of the new black lager.

Sponsored by Altra Credit Union and organized by La Crosse Local, the annual La Crosse Winter Roots Festival will be held Saturday at the newly constructed La Crosse Center.

The festival invites attendees to celebrate music, local brewers and distillers, and regional cuisine.

This black lager is a throwback to the Middle Ages. A version of a lost beer style called a Zwert. With a black as night silhouette this roasted and toasted lager is crisp and clean. European lager yeast fermented at ale temperatures provides balance with a bright smooth finish.

The “Barbegazi” is a mythological character with Swiss origins, usually described as a good-natured gnome that resides in the mountains and uses his large feet for skis and returning to its cave to hibernate for the summer months.

