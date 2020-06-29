La Crosse drinking water quality 'safe,' annual report finds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The quality of the city of La Crosse's public drinking water meets federal and state standards for safety, according to an annual water quality report released on Monday.

The report, which tested the city's 13 water wells and underground aquifer in 2019 for contaminants, said that though certain contaminants were found in the wells, none of them exceeded dangerous levels.

Overall, the city's public drinking water has improved since 2018, reports show, not detecting any volatile organic contaminants like discharge from factories, auto shops or dry cleaners, though trace amounts were detected in previous years.

Only small amounts of by-products from disinfecting the public water were found, as well, again in smaller numbers than 2018.

The water utility is only required to test for lead and copper in its water every three years, so no new information was provided since the last test in 2017, which indicated that no dangerous levels of the contaminants were found.