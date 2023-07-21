La Crosse was recently lauded as a top 10 city for bicyclists, and that was before the city added to its shared bicycle fleet.

The Aging & Disability Resource Center teamed up with the Drift Cycle, Inc. La Crosse Community Bike Share program and Dave and Barb Erickson of the Chad Erickson Memorial to add 10 new bikes, two trikes and two additional bike stations. The additions were unveiled July 18 at Chad Erickson Memorial Park.

Carissa Pagel-Smith, ADRC manager, said the goal is to increase use among older adults and people with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Drift Cycle and the Chad Erickson Memorial to offer additional opportunities for our community to become or stay active, and promote cycling, which provides a number of health benefits, especially among older adults and individuals with disabilities,” Pagel-Smith said.

The newly added ADRC/Chad Erickson Memorial bikes, trikes and stations can be found at Erickson Park, 3601 Park Lane Drive, and Community Connections Center, 1407 St Andrew St.

The expanded bike offerings were announced less than a month after Outdoor Recreation Alliance named La Crosse as a top 10 “Best Places to Bike,” according to People for Bikes, a group that compares the best global communities for bicycling.

The Alliance said cities like La Crosse perform well in factors such as safe speeds, protected bike lanes, reallocated space for biking and walking, intersection treatments and network connections.

Randi Pueschner, President of ORA Trails and a member of the La Crosse Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, said, “La Crosse has always been recognized as one of the best places to ride because of the natural features of our bluffs and challenging terrain. It is nice to see that years of planning and executing our pedestrian infrastructure strategy is starting to pay off. We have an enthusiastic local bike community, and I’m glad that their hard work and advocacy is being recognized at a national level.”

The recognition arrives as bike sharing enters its third year in La Crosse. Jacob Sciammas, head of Drift Cycle, said the nonprofit maintains 82 bicycles at 17 stations throughout La Crosse. Anyone who wants to use a bike can download an app on their phone and ride for $1 per hour. There are also longer-term membership options. Bike rental details can be found at www.driftlax.org.

Sciammas said the Drift Cycle bikes are a good option for people who aren’t hard-core cyclists or don’t own their bicycles.

“We cater more to inexperienced bikers,” Sciammas said.

The St. Andrew Street station marks the most northern extent of Drift Cycle stations. Sciammas hopes to soon extend further north with stations on Caledonia Street and at Copeland Park.

Sciammas said it’s necessary to levy a modest charge to ensure bicycles are returned.

“It’s ‘bike share,’ not ‘bike keep,’” he said. “We have to charge something, but we want to keep it affordable.”

Sciammas said the increased use of bicycles is good for the environment and helps relieve parking pressure.

Leah Miller, outdoor recreation and conservation specialist for the city of La Crosse, said bicycling is an important part of the city’s recreational landscape.

“It’s another form of recreation where people can hop on and explore La Crosse,” Miller said. “It’s always wonderful to be recognized for the things the community is passionate about.”