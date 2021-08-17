 Skip to main content
La Crosse emergency personnel conduct hiking trail rescue
La Crosse emergency personnel conduct hiking trail rescue

Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Local emergency personnel rescued a person who suffered a medical emergency on a La Crosse hiking trail Monday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called shortly before 7 p.m. to a trail at 700 Hwy. FA. Bystanders directed emergency responders to the patient, who was a quarter of a mile into the trail.

Fire department personnel administered care to the patient, and members of the fire department's Urban Search and Rescue Team safely extricated the patient by using a slope evacuation system.

The patient was transferred by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.

Twelve fire department personnel were on the scene.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

