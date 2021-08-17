La Crosse emergency personnel conduct hiking trail rescue

Local emergency personnel rescued a person who suffered a medical emergency on a La Crosse hiking trail Monday.
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called shortly before 7 p.m. to a trail at 700 Hwy. FA. Bystanders directed emergency responders to the patient, who was a quarter of a mile into the trail.
Fire department personnel administered care to the patient, and members of the fire department's Urban Search and Rescue Team safely extricated the patient by using a slope evacuation system.
The patient was transferred by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.
Twelve fire department personnel were on the scene.